Magenta M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Magenta M measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 480 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Magenta M has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Magenta M also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Magenta M has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Magenta M has a fuel capacity of 59,500 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Magenta M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magenta M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 115.

Magenta M is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.