Luxury motor yacht Magic, built in 2004 by American shipyard Northern Marine, sees a contemporary departure for the company who usually builds heavy, trawler-style vessels. With a fibreglass hull and superstructure she features interior and exterior design by Setzer Design Group. This elegant vessel measures 39.62 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Magic was the largest built by Northern Marine at her launch although she has since been succeeded by the 46 metre Lia Fail. Owners Merlin and Carolyn Hanson requested she be created to reflect a high-speed vessel with a displacement hull easily used in shallow waters. To accommodate this request the luxury vessel was designed with a 6' 10" shallow draft ideal for island cruising, and she is powered by MTU 12V-2000's with 1480 horsepower that ensure she is both economical and high-performing.

The super yacht is spread over three decks and her layout ensures extensive space is created for all staterooms as well as focusing on generous inside and outdoor public areas. The interior is a reflection of the traditional yachts of the 1930s, using timeless details like fluted columns and intricate mouldings to set-off satin-finished raised-panel mahogany. The interior design is highly personalized, featuring significant input by Carolyn Hanson and a handpicked group of stylists.

On the main deck can be found a large sheltered aft deck lounge that connects to the main salon through sliding glass doors. The formal dining salon is also located on this level, serviced by a large and well-equipped gourmet galley. Besides the guest accommodation, the lower deck also houses a guest laundry room and a large walk-in luggage locker tucked neatly beneath the curved staircase descending from the main-deck foyer.

Designed with entertainment in mind, motor yacht Magic’s exterior spaces are a highlight of her design. Particularly noteworthy is the open sun deck fitted with bar/grill area and a large spa tub. The bridge deck is accessed via a stairway that delivers guests to a lobby equipped with a dayhead and dumbwaiter service area. Aft can be found the bridge deck lounge; a covered space boasting lounging cushions and teak decking.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; two King staterooms; one Queen stateroom; and one double/twin cabin. Located forward on the main deck, the full-beam owner’s suite features a generous walk-in dressing room, laundry room, and a private bathroom with Jacuzzi. A neat office connects the suite to the entrance lobby. The two King staterooms are located aft on the lower deck, while the two remaining guest suites are found forward. Each includes marble en suite baths.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Magic cruises comfortably at 15 knots while her crew of seven under the direction of Captain Dave Ober ensure the needs of every guest are met.

Motor yacht Magic is an award winning vessel, winning the 2005 Pacific Northwest Superyacht Society Design Award.