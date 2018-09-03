Magic Blue is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Wally.

Design

Magic Blue measures 28.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.7 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 36 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Magic Blue has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Performance and Capabilities

Magic Blue has a top speed of 11.00 knots.

Magic Blue has a fuel capacity of 1,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Magic Blue accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.