Magic Carpet 3 is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Wally.

Design

Magic Carpet 3 measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Bassani Design.

Magic Carpet 3 also features naval architecture by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Model

Magic Carpet 3 is a semi-custom Wallycento model.

Other yachts based on this Wallycento semi-custom model include: Galateia, Tango.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by tbd604bv16 diesel deutz engines .

Magic Carpet 3 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magic Carpet 3 has a hull NB of W100-2.