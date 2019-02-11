Length 25m
Year 1996
Magic Cat
1996|
Sail Yacht
Magic Cat is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Chantier Multiplast.
Design
Magic Cat measures 25 feet in length and has a beam of 11.87 feet.
Magic Cat also features naval architecture by Coste Design and Gilles Ollier.
Performance and Capabilities
Magic Cat has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Magic Cat accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Magic Cat flies the flag of French.