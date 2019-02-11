Read online now
Magic Cat is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Chantier Multiplast.

Design

Magic Cat measures 25 feet in length and has a beam of 11.87 feet.

Magic Cat also features naval architecture by Coste Design and Gilles Ollier.

Performance and Capabilities

Magic Cat has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Magic Cat accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magic Cat flies the flag of French.

Build Team

