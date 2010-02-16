Read online now
Length 28.65m
Year 2000

Magic Days is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Magic Days measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Magic Days has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Magic Days accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

8
-

4

7.01m

-

1.65m
