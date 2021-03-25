Magic Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts , in the United States.

Magic Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts , in the United States.

Design

Magic Dream measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.

Magic Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Magic Dream also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Magic Dream has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Magic Dream has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Magic Dream accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.