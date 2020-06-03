Read online now
Length 40m
Year 1993

Magic Life I

1993

|

Sail Yacht

Magic Life I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Magic Life I measures 40.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 metres.

Magic Life I has a steel hull.

Other Specifications

Magic Life I has a hull NB of 11.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.7m

crew:

-

draft:

-
