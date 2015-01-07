Magic Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Magic Time measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Magic Time has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Magic Time also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Magic Time has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Magic Time has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Magic Time accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Magic Time has a hull NB of 95-05.