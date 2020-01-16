Magica Stella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Magica Stella measures 25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.76 feet and a beam of 5.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Magica Stella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Caro Riva.

Magica Stella also features naval architecture by Van Lent.

Performance and Capabilities

Magica Stella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Magica Stella has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

Magica Stella contains 6 cabins.