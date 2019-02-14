Magna Grecia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Elsflether Werft.

Design

Magna Grecia measures 58.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.11 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres.

Magna Grecia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Magna Grecia also features naval architecture by Elsflether Werft.

Performance and Capabilities

Magna Grecia has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Magna Grecia accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.