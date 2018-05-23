Maidomo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Maidomo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Maidomo measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Maidomo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Maidomo also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Maidomo has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maidomo has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Maidomo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maidomo has a hull NB of 114.

Maidomo is an ABS +A1 Yachting Service, AMS class yacht.