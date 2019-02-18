M/Y Maidomo, an Admiral 32 is a planning motor yacht 32mt in length. Entirely built in aluminium alloy, the yacht is powered with two MTU 16V 2000 M93, each of 2400 HP, and can achieve a max speed of 30 knots. The V shaped hull is the result of the collaboration of CNL and Studio Bacigalupo, while the engineering is from CNL Technical Department.

Maidomo's exterior lines are perfectly in sync with Admiral traditional style, even if brand new is the colour of hull & superstructure: light blue grey. The interiors, born from the co-operation between Luca Dini and CNL Interiors Department, are very original: strongly contrasting colours - lacquered dark brown vs opaque white − and striking use of white marble 'crema luna' as decorative element on the floor and on central walls in the cabins, are everywhere. Strong colour contrasts prevail in all the rooms: bright dark brown lacquer and opaque white panels, white 'crema luna' marble slabs on floors and main walls of cabins. The first floor hosts the sole lounge and lunch area divided by a low piece of furniture with hidden TV.

The owner's cabin of Maidomo features a large dressing room located in the bow. In the lower deck, the kitchen in a central position divides the guests’ area in the bow from the crew’s area. This guests’ area consists of a VIP cabin with two beds plus a spacious wardrobe and two twin cabins, while the crew’s area consists of the captain’s cabin and two double cabins. The fly is a large relax area with armchairs, bar counter and a large sofa with an up-and-down table. A boat awning hangs from both sides of the roll-bar to create a shady area.

Garages are located in the stern and the aft and equipped with jet-skis and tender.