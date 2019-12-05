Main is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.

Main is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Main measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,147 tonnes.

Main has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Armani Casa.

Main also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Main has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Main has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Main accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Main is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.115.

Main flies the flag of Italy.