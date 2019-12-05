Main
2008|
Motor Yacht
Main is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.
Design
Main measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,147 tonnes.
Main has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Armani Casa.
Main also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Main has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Main is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.
Design
Main measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,147 tonnes.
Main has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Armani Casa.
Main also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Main has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Main has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Main accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Main is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.115.
Main flies the flag of Italy.