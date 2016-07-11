Maiora 24S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Maiora 24S measures 25.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.81 feet.

Maiora 24S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Maiora 24S has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Maiora 24S accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.