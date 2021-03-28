Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.55m
Year 2012

Maiora 27S

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Maiora 27S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Design

Maiora 27S measures 26.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Maiora 27S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Maiora 27S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Maiora 27S accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maiora 27S is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

3

draft:

1.4m
Featured Events