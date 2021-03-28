We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.55m
Year 2012
Maiora 27S
2012|
Motor Yacht
Maiora 27S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Fipa Italiana Yachts.
Design
Maiora 27S measures 26.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Maiora 27S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Maiora 27S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Maiora 27S accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Maiora 27S is MCA compliant