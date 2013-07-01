Maiora 30 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Maiora 30 measures 30.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.5 feet.

Her interior design is by Fossati Design Bureau.

Maiora 30 also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Maiora 30 is a semi-custom Maiora 30 model.

The new 30.50m Maiora 30 Walk Around.

Performance and Capabilities

Maiora 30 has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines .

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maiora 30 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.