Maisenhausen
2004|
Motor Yacht
Maisenhausen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Maisenhausen measures 28.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Maisenhausen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Maisenhausen also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Maisenhausen has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Maisenhausen has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Maisenhausen accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.