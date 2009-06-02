Maisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cobra Yacht.

Maisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Maisha measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 440 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Maisha has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scaro Design.

Her interior design is by Dara Kirmizitoprak.

Maisha also features naval architecture by Cobra Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Maisha has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maisha has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,170 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maisha accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maisha is MCA compliant, her hull NB is CBR-M 38.

Maisha flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.