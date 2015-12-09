Read online now
Length 24.44m
Year 2011

Majestic

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Majestic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Majestic measures 24.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 5.82 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Majestic also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Majestic has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Majestic has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Majestic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

