Majestic
2011|
Motor Yacht
Majestic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Majestic measures 24.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 5.82 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Majestic also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
Majestic has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Majestic has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Majestic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.