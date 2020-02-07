Luxury motor yacht Majestic, built in 2008 by Dutch shipyard Feadship, is a modern take on a classic design. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by De Voogt Naval Architects while her interior is the work of Jim Harris. This balanced vessel measures 61.2 metres and can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Based on a classic Feadship blueprint and enhanced with modern subtleties, motor yacht Majestic carries the latest superyacht technologies within a structure boasting supreme attention to detail. Feadship member Royal Van Lent & Zonan achieved a classic look with the use of a semi-canoe stern and varnished teak cap rails finished with soft curves and a combination of shapes on the plane.

On arrival to the superyacht via tender, a grand transom hatch descends to create a landing platform greeted by an impressive staircase in the centre of the aft deck. This level is also home to a casual salon with bar, couches and plasma screen. A guest foyer can be spied forward which includes a dining area for up to 14 alfresco diners.

A skylounge can also be found on board, acting as a media room with its fold-down 61 inch plasma screen, satellite television and Kaleidescape system. The room also doubles as a cinema with its drop-down projector, 106 inch pull-out screen and stand-up bar. To starboard is a lounge with electronically adjustable games/coffee table and rich furnishings that give it somewhat of a men’s club feel.

One of motor yacht Majestic’s crowning features is her expansive sundeck, split into three generous areas of different functions. The forward outdoor area houses a seating area, teak bar with stools, a dumbwaiter and a spa pool with sunpads forward. The central area hosts an enclosed gym. Aft is a sun lounging area with eight sunbeds and significant shaded space. Perhaps its handiest feature is its ability to be converted into a helipad.

The main salon features a semi-private dining room in the rear and a dayhead off the foyer. Between the salon and dining room can be found the main staircase that connects three decks, providing guests easy access while at the same time minimising crew contact and maximising owner privacy.

The interior design is distinctly nautical, the creation of Jim Harris who has been working with the owners for 30 years on various projects across homes and airplanes. This familiar relationship has ensured a high degree of personal customisation throughout the vessel’s interior that adopts an almost mansion ambience rather than that of a yacht. Unique finishes include mother-of peal trimmings and glass bead adornments.

The interior also features a theme of light and dark; with the living areas becoming darker the further they are located upwards in the yacht. The colour contrasts are created using woods in a variety of shades including beige, walnut and ebony. Rare marbles are also given their place with Jura Gelib and Azure Aran Gold varieties among the chosen few.

Far below is a large lazarette that comfortably stores the superyacht’s range of watertoys. Kayaks, windsurfers, Wave Runners, diving equipment and wakeboards can all be found neatly stored away. The vessel’s two tenders occupy their own space aft of the bridge and are launched by two beam cranes when needed.

Amongst her seven cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite; two VIP suites; and four guest cabins. Located forward on the main deck, the full-beam owner’s suite features four large windows for maximising sea views, a separate study area, his and hers baths, a large dressing room and a 50 inch plasma screen. A VIP suite can also be found on this deck, complete with an extravagantly decorated bathroom. The lower deck houses the other full-beam VIP suite forward of the guest cabins. This VIP suite was designed specifically for the owner’s daughter and features a walkthrough dressing room with large wardrobes and private bathroom. The guest cabins are all Queen and include a lounge and wardrobe.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Majestic is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 16 ensure the needs of every guest are met.