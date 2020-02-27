Majesty 105/003 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Majesty Yachts, in United Arab Emirates.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Majesty 105/003 measures 32.00 metres in length.

Majesty 105/003 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Model

Majesty 105/003 is a semi-custom Majesty 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 105 semi-custom model include: Majesty 105/002, Mykonos, Marian.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 2 electronic diesel caterpillar inc engines .

Majesty 105/003 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Majesty 105/003 has a hull NB of 105/003.