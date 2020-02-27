Majesty 105/004 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Gulf Craft, in United Arab Emirates.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Majesty 105/004 measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Majesty 105/004 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Majesty 105/004 also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 105/004 has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Majesty 105/004 has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Majesty 105/004 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Majesty 105/004 has a hull NB of 105/004.