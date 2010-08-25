Majesty 125 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Majesty 125 measures 38.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.55 feet.

Model

Majesty 125 is a semi-custom Majesty 125 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 125 semi-custom model include: Marina Wonder, Altavita.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 125 has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Majesty 125 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Majesty 125 measures 38.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.55 feet.

Model

Majesty 125 is a semi-custom Majesty 125 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 125 semi-custom model include: Marina Wonder, Altavita.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 125 has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Majesty 125 has a fuel capacity of 28,750 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Majesty 125 accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.