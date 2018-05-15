Majesty 135 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Majesty 135 measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.14 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 230,000 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 135 has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Majesty 135 has a fuel capacity of 44,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,250 litres.

Accommodation

Majesty 135 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.