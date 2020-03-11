Majesty 175

The custom 54m Megayacht is currently under construction in the United Arab Emirates, her bold profile and chic interior both hail from the drawing boards of Italian design studio Cristiano Gatto.

A voluminous design expertly incorporates a seven cabin layout complete with private owner's suite on the upper deck and VIP accommodation located on the main deck. Enlarged windows and increased levels of light create a modern ambience throughout the yacht and ensure full interaction with the outside environment.

This feeling of space is further reinforced by the foredeck swimming pool, beach club and main deck gymnasium.

Developed as a direct result of the successful Majesty 155, the 175 has utilized the proven hull platform with the addition of enhanced qualities resulting in a larger vessel with a trans-Atlantic capability and over 4,000nm range.