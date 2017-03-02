Majesty 88 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Design

Majesty 88 measures 27.25 metres in length and has a beam of 6.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes.

Majesty 88 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 88 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Majesty 88 has a fuel capacity of 11,350 litres, and a water capacity of 1,890 litres.

Accommodation

Majesty 88 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.