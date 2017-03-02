Read online now
Majesty 88

Motor Yacht

Majesty 88 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Majesty 88 measures 27.25 metres in length and has a beam of 6.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes.

Majesty 88 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Majesty 88 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Majesty 88 has a fuel capacity of 11,350 litres, and a water capacity of 1,890 litres.

Accommodation

Majesty 88 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

