Makira
2010|
Motor Yacht
Makira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Makira measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.
Makira has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Makira also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Makira has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system
Makira has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Makira has a hull NB of 34/14.