Makira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Makira measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Makira has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Makira also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Makira has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system.

Makira has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Makira has a hull NB of 34/14.