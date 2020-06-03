Malahne
1937|
Motor Yacht
Malahne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1937 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Malahne measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.
Malahne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Malahne also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Malahne has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Malahne has a fuel capacity of 64,345 litres, and a water capacity of 34,065 litres.
Accommodation
Malahne accommodates up to 15 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.