Malandrino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Malandrino measures 25.82 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.75 feet.

Malandrino has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Malandrino has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Malandrino has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Malandrino accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Malandrino has a hull NB of BL07.