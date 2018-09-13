Length 45.67m
Year 1967
Malcolm Miller
1967|
Sail Yacht
Malcolm Miller is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by John Lewis & Sons and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Malcolm Miller measures 45.67 metres in length and has a beam of 8.31 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Malcolm Miller has a steel hull.
Her interior design is by Conrad Shipyard.
Malcolm Miller also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Accommodation
Malcolm Miller accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Malcolm Miller flies the flag of British.