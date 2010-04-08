Malifera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Malifera measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Malifera has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Malifera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Malifera is MCA compliant

Malifera flies the flag of Malta.