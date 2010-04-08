We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24m
Year 1998
Malifera
1998|
Motor Yacht
Malifera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sanlorenzo.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Malifera measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.
Malifera has a GRP hull.
Accommodation
Malifera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Malifera is MCA compliant
Malifera flies the flag of Malta.