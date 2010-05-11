Mama B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2002.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Mama B measures 32.31 feet in length, with a max draft of 0.681 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Mama B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Mama B also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Mama B has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mama B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2002.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Mama B measures 32.31 feet in length, with a max draft of 0.681 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Mama B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Mama B also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Mama B has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mama B has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mama B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mama B has a hull NB of 7619.