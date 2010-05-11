Mama B
Mama B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2002.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
Mama B measures 32.31 feet in length, with a max draft of 0.681 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.
Mama B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.
Her interior design is by Sally Dills.
Mama B also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.
Performance and Capabilities
Mama B has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mama B has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mama B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mama B has a hull NB of 7619.