Mama Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Marin Teknikk.

Design

Mama Mia measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Mama Mia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Mama Mia also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Mama Mia has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Mama Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Marin Teknikk.

Design

Mama Mia measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Mama Mia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Mama Mia also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Mama Mia has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Mama Mia has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mama Mia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.