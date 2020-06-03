Read online now
Mama Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Marin Teknikk.

Design

Mama Mia measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Mama Mia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Mama Mia also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Mama Mia has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Accommodation

Mama Mia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.9m

crew:

8

draft:

1.5m
