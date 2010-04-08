Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.7m
Year 2012

Mamay

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Mamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Mamay measures 31.70 metres in length.

Mamay has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Mamay also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

Mamay accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Mamay has a hull NB of SL104-590.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Sanlorenzo yachts
Related News