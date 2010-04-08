Mamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Mamay measures 31.70 metres in length.

Mamay has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Mamay also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

Mamay accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Mamay has a hull NB of SL104-590.