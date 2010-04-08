We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 31.7m
Year 2012
Mamay
Motor Yacht
Mamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Mamay measures 31.70 metres in length.
Mamay has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Paszkowski.
Mamay also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Accommodation
Other Specifications
Mamay has a hull NB of SL104-590.