Mambo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Mambo measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.78 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Mambo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Mambo also features naval architecture by Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Mambo has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Mambo has a fuel capacity of 24,022 litres, and a water capacity of 3,605 litres.

Accommodation

Mambo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mambo has a hull NB of 11203.

Mambo flies the flag of the USA.