Mamma Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mamma Mia measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Mamma Mia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mamma Mia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mamma Mia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mamma Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mamma Mia measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Mamma Mia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mamma Mia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mamma Mia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mamma Mia has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Mamma Mia accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mamma Mia has a hull NB of BC106.

Mamma Mia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.