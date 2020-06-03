Read online now
Length 35m
Year 2011

M&M

2011

Motor Yacht

M&M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mengi-Yay, in Turkey.

Design

M&M measures 35.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet.

M&M has a wood / epoxy hull.

Her exterior design is by Kerim Demir.

Her interior design is by BTA Design.

Performance and Capabilities

M&M has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

M&M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

M&M is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.15m

crew:

6

draft:

1.8m
