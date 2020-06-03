We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 35m
Year 2011
M&M
2011|
Motor Yacht
M&M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mengi-Yay, in Turkey.
Design
M&M measures 35.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet.
M&M has a wood / epoxy hull.Her exterior design is by Kerim Demir.
Her interior design is by BTA Design.
Performance and Capabilities
M&M has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
M&M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
M&M is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.