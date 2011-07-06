M&M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

M&M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

M&M measures 48.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

M&M has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

M&M also features naval architecture by Mahir Bestas.

Performance and Capabilities

M&M has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

M&M has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M&M accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

M&M has a hull NB of 1011.

M&M is a RINA class yacht.