Mangusta 105/29 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Mangusta 105/29 measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Mangusta 105/29 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mangusta 105/29 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Mangusta 105/29 has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a two waterjets propulsion system

Mangusta 105/29 has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Mangusta 105/29 has a hull NB of 105/29.