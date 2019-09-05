We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mangusta 105/32
2012|
Motor Yacht
Mangusta 105/32 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Overmarine , in Italy.
Design
Mangusta 105/32 measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Mangusta 105/32 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Mangusta 105/32 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Mangusta 105/32 has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Mangusta 105/32 has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Other Specifications
Mangusta 105/32 has a hull NB of 105/32.