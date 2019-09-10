We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mangusta 130/18
2013|
Motor Yacht
Mangusta 130/18 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Overmarine , in Italy.
Design
Mangusta 130/18 measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.73 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.
Mangusta 130/18 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Mangusta 130/18 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Mangusta 130/18 has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Mangusta 130/18 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Overmarine , in Italy.
Design
Mangusta 130/18 measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.73 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.
Mangusta 130/18 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Mangusta 130/18 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Mangusta 130/18 has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Mangusta 130/18 has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Mangusta 130/18 has a hull NB of 130/18.