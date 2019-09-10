Mangusta 130/20 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Mangusta 130/20 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Mangusta 130/20 measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Mangusta 130/20 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Mangusta 130/20 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Mangusta 130/20 has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Mangusta 130/20 has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Mangusta 130/20 has a hull NB of 130/20.