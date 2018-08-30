Mangusta 165/10 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Mangusta 165/10 measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Mangusta 165/10 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mangusta 165/10 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Mangusta 165/10 has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Mangusta 165/10 has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Mangusta 165/10 has a hull NB of 165/10.