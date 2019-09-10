We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mangusta 165/11 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by Overmarine in Viareggio, Italy.
Design
Mangusta 165/11 measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.
Mangusta 165/11 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Mangusta 165/11 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Mangusta 165/11 has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Mangusta 165/11 has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Mangusta 165/11 has a hull NB of 165/11.