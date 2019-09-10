Mangusta Oceano 148/01 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 measures 45.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a hydrojet-powered propulsion system.

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 has a fuel capacity of 74,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Mangusta Oceano 148/01 has a hull NB of 148/01.