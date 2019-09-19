Read online now
Length 38.36m
Year 2019

Manhattan Express III

2019

|

Motor Yacht

Manhattan Express III is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Manhattan Express III measures 38.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Manhattan Express III also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Manhattan Express III is a semi-custom Custom Line 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 120 semi-custom model include: Vista Blue.

Performance and Capabilities

Manhattan Express III has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

She also has a range of 420 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Manhattan Express III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.65m

crew:

7

draft:

2.13m
