Manifiq is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Mondomarine

Design

Manifiq measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Manifiq has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Manifiq also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Manifiq has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Manifiq has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Manifiq accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Manifiq has a hull NB of C 18/5.

Manifiq is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.