Manutara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Cantiere Valdettaro in Le Grazie, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Manutara measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Manutara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Her interior design is by Studio Garroni.

Manutara also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Manutara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

Manutara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Cantiere Valdettaro in Le Grazie, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Manutara measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Manutara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Her interior design is by Studio Garroni.

Manutara also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Manutara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Manutara has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,380 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Manutara accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Manutara has a hull NB of 168.

Manutara is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.