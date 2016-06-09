Maoro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Maoro measures 34.53 metres in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Maoro has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Maoro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.