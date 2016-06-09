Length 34.53m
Year 2013
Maoro
2013|
Motor Yacht
Maoro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Maoro measures 34.53 metres in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
Maoro has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Maoro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.